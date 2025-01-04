Turkey plans major expansion in trade, investment with Syria

(MENAFN) Turkey is set to make significant strides in trade, investment, and the reconstruction of Syria in the coming period, according to the Turkish Minister of Trade.



At the Turkey Exporters Assembly meeting on Friday, Omer Bolat highlighted that Turkey’s trade with Syria amounted to USD1.8 billion in exports and USD660 million in imports in 2011.



In 2024, Turkey’s trade with Syria reached USD2.2 billion in exports and USD438 million in imports, with a notable increase in exports from Turkey to Syria.



Bolat further noted, “Turkey’s Free Trade Agreement with Syria was signed and ratified in 2007 but was suspended after the civil war erupted in Syria in 2011.”



He added, “In this new phase, we are finalizing preparations for both the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and customs arrangements, collaborating with Syrian authorities. Our goal is to enhance trade and investment ties, aiming for a stronger Syria.”

MENAFN04012025000045016755ID1109054564