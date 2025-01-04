عربي


Football Games For Saturday: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


1/4/2025 6:17:27 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) football enthusiasts are in for a treat this Saturday, January 4, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.

From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.

Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 , and the Copinha youth tournament.

With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.
Premier League
Morning Matches


  • 9:30 AM: Tottenham vs Newcastle
  • 12:00 PM: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea
  • 12:00 PM: Aston Villa vs Leicester City
  • 12:00 PM: Manchester City vs West Ham
  • 12:00 PM: Southampton vs Brentford
  • 12:00 PM: Bournemouth vs Everton

Afternoon Match

  • 2:30 PM: Brighton vs Arsenal


Serie A

  • 11:00 AM: Venezia vs Empoli
  • 2:00 PM: Fiorentina vs Napoli
  • 4:45 PM: Hellas Verona vs Udinese

La Liga (Copa del Rey)

  • 11:30 AM: Huesca vs Real Betis
  • 12:30 PM: Tenerife vs Osasuna
  • 1:30 PM: Almería vs Sevilla
  • 3:00 PM: Barbastro vs Barcelona
  • 5:30 PM: Marbella vs Atlético de Madrid
  • 5:30 PM: Logroñés vs Athletic Bilbao

Ligue 1

  • 5:00 PM: Lyon vs Montpellier

Indian Super League

  • 8:30 AM: Odisha vs FC Goa
  • 11:00 AM: Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru

Championship

  • 9:30 AM: Blackburn vs Burnley
  • 12:00 PM: Watford vs Sheffield United

Turkish Süper Lig

  • 1:00 PM: Galatasaray vs Göztepe
  • 2:00 PM: Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor

Portuguese Primeira Liga

  • 3:00 PM: Benfica vs Braga
  • 5:30 PM: Boavista vs Arouca

Copinha (São Paulo Junior Football Cup)
The Copinha youth tournament features numerous matches throughout the day, including:

  • 3:00 PM: Internacional vs América-SP
  • 3:00 PM: Vasco vs XV de Piracicaba
  • 7:00 PM: São Paulo vs Serra Branca
  • 9:30 PM: Corinthians vs Porto Velho

Many other Copinha matches are scheduled throughout the day, available for streaming on Youtube/@paulistao.

This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2025. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!

The Rio Times

