Football Games for Saturday: Match Schedule and Live Broadcast

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) enthusiasts are in for a treat this Saturday, January 4, with an action-packed schedule featuring matches from various leagues and competitions worldwide.



From intense domestic league clashes to international competitions, today's lineup promises excitement for fans of all levels.



Key fixtures include matches from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, , and the Copinha youth tournament.



With teams vying for crucial points and glory, today's games are set to deliver thrilling moments and unforgettable action.

Premier League

Morning Matches







9:30 AM: Tottenham vs Newcastle



12:00 PM: Crystal Palace vs Chelsea



12:00 PM: Aston Villa vs Leicester City



12:00 PM: Manchester City vs West Ham



12:00 PM: Southampton vs Brentford

12:00 PM: Bournemouth vs Everton





2:30 PM: Brighton vs Arsenal







11:00 AM: Venezia vs Empoli



2:00 PM: Fiorentina vs Napoli

4:45 PM: Hellas Verona vs Udinese







11:30 AM: Huesca vs Real Betis



12:30 PM: Tenerife vs Osasuna



1:30 PM: Almería vs Sevilla



3:00 PM: Barbastro vs Barcelona



5:30 PM: Marbella vs Atlético de Madrid

5:30 PM: Logroñés vs Athletic Bilbao





5:00 PM: Lyon vs Montpellier







8:30 AM: Odisha vs FC Goa

11:00 AM: Jamshedpur vs Bengaluru







9:30 AM: Blackburn vs Burnley

12:00 PM: Watford vs Sheffield United







1:00 PM: Galatasaray vs Göztepe

2:00 PM: Samsunspor vs Trabzonspor







3:00 PM: Benfica vs Braga

5:30 PM: Boavista vs Arouca







3:00 PM: Internacional vs América-SP



3:00 PM: Vasco vs XV de Piracicaba



7:00 PM: São Paulo vs Serra Branca

9:30 PM: Corinthians vs Porto Velho



Afternoon Match

Serie A

La Liga (Copa del Rey)

Ligue 1

Indian Super League

Championship

Turkish Süper Lig

Portuguese Primeira Liga

Copinha (São Paulo Junior Football Cup)

The Copinha youth tournament features numerous matches throughout the day, including:

Many other Copinha matches are scheduled throughout the day, available for streaming on Youtube/@paulistao.

This comprehensive list ensures fans won't miss any of the exciting football action scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2025. Tune in to your preferred platform and enjoy a full day of world-class soccer!