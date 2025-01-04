PACE Winter Session To Focus On Key Global And Regional Issues
The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council
of Europe (PACE) is set to begin on January 27,
Azernews reports.
On the opening day, the Assembly will elect its President and
Vice-Presidents. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and
Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden are scheduled to address the
plenary session, while Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs and
Foreign Trade, Xavier Bettel, in his capacity as Chairman of the
Committee of Ministers, will present his communication and engage
with parliamentarians.
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I will also deliver a speech
during the session, alongside the Secretary General of the Council
of Europe, Alain Bersen, who will provide a comprehensive
communication. Additionally, Marko Bošnjak, President of the
European Court of Human Rights, will discuss the necessity for a
new rules-based international order.
The agenda includes debates on critical issues such as the
humanitarian crisis in Gaza, focusing on women, children, and
hostages, as well as discussions on the risks posed by mercenaries
and private military companies to human rights and the rule of law.
Memory and multiperspectivity in history teaching and regulating
content moderation on social media to protect freedom of expression
will also feature prominently.
An event marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of
Auschwitz-Birkenau will be held, alongside discussions on topics
like immigration as a response to Europe's demographic ageing, age
discrimination, and gender-sensitive budgeting in the economy.
Reports on the observation of Georgia's legislative elections
and the Assembly's monitoring procedures will also be presented.
Additionally, the draft Council of Europe Convention on the
Protection of the Profession of Lawyers and the intersection of
COVID-19 and access to health will be reviewed.
The session, concluding on January 31, promises to address a
broad spectrum of pressing global and regional concerns.
