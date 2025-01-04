PACE Winter Session To Focus On Key Global And Regional Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is set to begin on January 27, Azernews reports.

On the opening day, the Assembly will elect its President and Vice-Presidents. Greek Prime Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden are scheduled to address the plenary session, while Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Xavier Bettel, in his capacity as Chairman of the Committee of Ministers, will present his communication and engage with parliamentarians.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I will also deliver a speech during the session, alongside the Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Bersen, who will provide a comprehensive communication. Additionally, Marko Bošnjak, President of the European Court of Human Rights, will discuss the necessity for a new rules-based international order.

The agenda includes debates on critical issues such as the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, focusing on women, children, and hostages, as well as discussions on the risks posed by mercenaries and private military companies to human rights and the rule of law. Memory and multiperspectivity in history teaching and regulating content moderation on social media to protect freedom of expression will also feature prominently.

An event marking the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau will be held, alongside discussions on topics like immigration as a response to Europe's demographic ageing, age discrimination, and gender-sensitive budgeting in the economy.

Reports on the observation of Georgia's legislative elections and the Assembly's monitoring procedures will also be presented. Additionally, the draft Council of Europe Convention on the Protection of the Profession of Lawyers and the intersection of COVID-19 and access to health will be reviewed.

The session, concluding on January 31, promises to address a broad spectrum of pressing global and regional concerns.