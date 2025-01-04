Bahrain Vs Oman In Khaleeji Zain 26 Finals

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 4 (KUNA) -- Bahrain is going to confront Oman at Jaber Al-Ahmad International on Saturday evening in the finals of Kuwait-hosted Arabian Gulf Cup after two weeks of competitive matches.

The Omani team seeks to win the third title in its history after winning the title twice in 2009 and 2017 to join the Qatari and Saudi teams who won the title three times.

As for Bahrain, which imposed themselves as one of the most distinguished teams in the after topping its second group by defeating Saudi Arabia (3-2), hopping to add a second title to its trophy cabinet after winning in 2019 just like the UAE and Oman teams, who won the title twice.

The coach of the Omani national team Rasheed Jaber confirmed in a press conference preceding the match, Friday, that his team needs to focus and to be mentally present in order to win as it will face a good team that includes competent players.

On the other hand, Bahrain's coach Dragan Talajic stressed in the same conference that the final will not be easy for the two teams, pointing out that his team has a large number of distinguished players capable of implementing the technical instructions to win the title. (end)

