Labourer Dies After Tyre Burst Incident In North Kashmir's Tangmarg

An official said that a casual labourer from the Mechanical Engineering Department was working on a flat tyre of his truck when the rim suddenly detached with force, leaving him critically injured.



He said he was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way, reported news agency JKNS.



The deceased has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad (40), a resident of Qazipora, Tangmarg, Baramulla.



Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.



