Labourer Dies After Tyre Burst Incident In North Kashmir's Tangmarg
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A casual labourer from the Mechanical Department died after a tyre burst while repairing a truck in Tangmarg area of North Kashmir's Baramulla, officials said.
An official said that a casual labourer from the Mechanical Engineering Department was working on a flat tyre of his truck when the rim suddenly detached with force, leaving him critically injured.
He said he was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries on the way, reported news agency JKNS.
The deceased has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad (40), a resident of Qazipora, Tangmarg, Baramulla.
Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident.
