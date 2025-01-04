Kenya: Ministry Issues Final Warning To Kisii Cancer Treatment Centre Contractor Kisii County, January 3, 2025

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, visited the Kisii Cancer Centre

today, following His Excellency's visit on 1st

January 2025

and a directive to lead the project team in addressing challenges with the contractor.



During the meeting, Mr. Kimtai issued a final warning to the main contractor, reaffirming the Ministry's focus on accountability and the timely delivery of this critical facility.



The remains committed to ensuring the region benefits from improved healthcare services.

