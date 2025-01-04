Kenya: Ministry Issues Final Warning To Kisii Cancer Treatment Centre Contractor Kisii County, January 3, 2025
The Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Mr. Harry Kimtai, visited the Kisii Cancer treatment Centre
today, following His Excellency's visit on 1st
January 2025
and a directive to lead the project team in addressing challenges with the contractor.
During the meeting, Mr. Kimtai issued a final warning to the main contractor, reaffirming the Ministry's focus on accountability and the timely delivery of this critical facility.
The Ministry remains committed to ensuring the region benefits from improved healthcare services.
