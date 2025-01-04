Russian Troops Fired 3 Times At Border Of Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night and in the morning, the invaders fired three times at the border in Sumy region, 8 explosions were recorded.

This was reported in Telegram by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“At night and in the morning, the Russians fired 3 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. Eight explosions were recorded,” the statement said.

As noted, Bilopilia and Krasnopilia communities were shelled.

The enemy dropped 6 mines on the territory of Bilopilia community, in Krasnopilia community, the dropping of an explosive device and 2 explosions caused by UAV attacks were recorded.

As reported, on the afternoon of January 3, three people sought medical assistance in Sumy as a result of a Shahed attack, and one residential building was damaged.