Jammu Shootout: Police Says Accused Arrested, Weapon Recovered

In a statement, the police said that on 3rd December, an incident was reported at Police Station Bakshi Nagar regarding a shootout at New Plot area over a Parking Issue. Advocate Kanav Sharma was parking his vehicle in a street outside PDD line man room which was objected by one PDD employee Ravinder Singh, resulting into an altercation.

The police spokesman further stated that during the arguments, scuffle broke between two. Ravinder Singh took out his licenced pistol and fired two roundsover Advocate Kanav Sharma. Kanav Sharma was immediately shifted to Sarwal hospital where he was provided first aid and later to GMC for further treatment. While Ravinder Singh Ran away from the crime scene.



After getting information, Jammu Police swung into action and immediately called FSL teams and crime photographers* to the crime scene after securing it, while hunt for the accused Ravinder Singh @ Kaka was immediately started. Whole Jammu Police working as a team and using technical as well as human intelligence, nabbed the accused Ravinder Singh and weapon used in the commission of crime was also recovered, he said.



Pertinent to mention that Ravinder Singh is a permanent government employee and right now posted at Parade, Jammu and was performing his duties at New Plot, he said.

In this regard police station Bakshi Nagar has registered case FIR No. 01/2025 under section 109 BNS and investigation is going on. Proactive and prompt action by Bakshi Nagar police was appreciated by public, reads the statement.

