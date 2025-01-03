Trrue(TRRUE), A Layer-1 Blockchain For ESG Impact And Regulated Finance, Listed On Bitmart Exchange

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, listed and debuted Trrue(TRRUE) for all BitMart users on December 30, 2024. The TRRUE/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 11:00 (UTC).







What is Trrue(TRRUE) ?

Trrue is a Layer-1 blockchain protocol that revolutionizes how real-world assets (RWAs) are tokenized and managed in regulated markets. By combining advanced blockchain technology with a strong focus on regulatory compliance and ESG principles, Trrue empowers businesses and investors to seamlessly navigate interconnected financial ecosystems.

With features such as Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI), the TrrueGovern framework for ESG and financial reporting, and the IMPACT Engine for sustainability metrics, Trrue is designed to address critical challenges in transparency, compliance, and tokenized finance.

The TRRUE token serves as the backbone of this ecosystem, facilitating governance, network operations, and platform rewards. With a total supply of 300 million tokens, it incentivizes user engagement while ensuring seamless ecosystem functionality.

Why Trrue(TRRUE) ?

As the global demand for sustainable finance and transparent investment grows, Trrue stands at the forefront of innovation. Built with compliance and scalability at its core, Trrue ensures alignment with stringent global regulations like MiCA and SFDR, making it an ideal solution for regulated financial products and ESG-driven investments.

Trrue enables businesses to tokenize assets while maintaining full compliance, ensuring investor trust through verifiable ESG credentials and governance. Its unique infrastructure bridges the gap between traditional finance and decentralized technology, unlocking new opportunities for institutions and retail investors alike.

Positioned as a leader in the RWA and RegTech space, Trrue is not just a blockchain-it's a gateway to secure, compliant, and impact-driven innovation.

About Trrue(TRRUE)

– Token Name: Trrue

– Token Symbol: TRRUE

– Token Type: ETH

– Total Supply: 300,000,000 TRRUE

