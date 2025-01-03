Lebanon PM, Syria New Leader Mull Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Lebanon's caretaker Prime Najib Mikati and Syria's new administration leader Ahmad Al-Sharaa discussed on Friday relations between the two countries.

In a phone call, the two sides touched upon the clashes between Lebanese and Syrian gunmen near borders today, Mikati's office said in a statement.

Al-Sharaa asserted that Syrian concerned apparatuses are doing their power to restore security on the border and prevent the reoccurrence of such an incident, the statement said, citing Al-Sharaa.

Al-Sharaa invited Mikati to visit Syria so as to focus on the shared dossiers between the two countries, and cement bilateral ties.

Lebanese army declared that five soldiers were wounded in clashes with Syrian gunmen when the army tried to shut down an illegal border crossing near Baalbeck in the Lebanon's northeast. (end)

hss











MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109053577