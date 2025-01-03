Kashmir Valley On Alert For 3-Day Wet Spell

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO File Photo: Abid Bhat

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir would likely witness a three-day wet spell from today, according to the Meteorological department.“Moderate to strong WD is expected and under its influence, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in plains of Jammu and snow at most places of J&K with peak activity during 4th (Night) to 5th (late Night) and 6th morning & improvement from the afternoon,” Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, said.

He added that generally cloudy and dry weather is expected on January 7-10, adding that from January 11-12th, generally cloudy weather is expected with possibility of light snow at isolated places.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the weather is expected to remain generally dry from January 13 to 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its advisory, the MeT has said that in view of fresh snowfall, sub-freezing temperature & icy conditions over roads in plains and higher reaches, the tourists, travelers and transporters are advised to plan accordingly & follow administration and traffic advisory.“There is a possibility of heavy snow at isolated higher reaches during 4th night to 5th late night,” the advisory reads.

Furthermore, the night temperature improved at multiple places across the Valley. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degree Celsius while Kupwara recorded a minimum temperature of 1.6 degree Celsius.

Read Also SC Pushes For Permanent Infra For Jammu CAT Neolithic Site Discovered In Pulwama, ASI Wants Urgent Preservation

However, Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort, recorded a low of minus 4.5 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, a famous tourist destination recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6 degree Celsius. Qazigund, a gateway of Kashmir, has recorded a low of minus 7.3 degree Celsius while Kokernag in South Kashmir recorded minus 5.5 degree Celsius

Fog Disrupts Flights In Kashmir

Dense fog engulfed large parts of Kashmir, affecting flight operations at Srinagar airport, as visibility fell to about 300 metres, officials said on Friday.

The minimum temperatures rose in most places of the valley, they said.

They said the thick layer of fog that engulfed Kashmir hit air traffic to and from the valley. Several flights were delayed while one was diverted as the visibility fell to about 300 metres.

The visibility required to run flight operations is around 1,100 metres.

However, operations resumed around noon after visibility improved at the airport. The morning's first flight landed in Srinagar at 11:48 am, the officials said.

They added that people also faced difficulties while commuting due to the fog.

JKDMA Issues Advisory

Following the yellow weather alert issued by the Meteorological Department (MeT), forecasting light to moderate snowfall across Jammu & Kashmir from January 4 to 6, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has released a list of safety Dos and Don'ts.

JKDMA has said the snowfall is expected to peak during the night of January 4 and the morning of January 5, with gradual improvement anticipated from January 6.

Dos for Snowfall Safety

Clear snow from rooftops to prevent structural damage.

Ensure adequate stocks of food, water, and essential emergency supplies. Follow official advisories issued by government authorities.

Don'ts for Snowfall Safety

Avoid unnecessary travel, especially during periods of heavy snowfall.

Stay away from unstable snow zones to prevent accidents or avalanches. Do not overlook weather updates or emergency advisories.

JKDMA has advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure safety during this period of adverse weather. It has also shared the emergency helpline 112 for assistance.

Srinagar's weather station said on Friday in its forecast that weather will be generally cloudy with light snow at isolated higher reaches. In its forecast, the weatherman has said from 4-6 Jan, the weather will be generally cloudy with Light to moderate Rain (Plains of JMU)/Snow at most places of J&K with peak activity during 4th (Night) to 5th (late Night) with improvement in weather from 6 Jan afternoon.