SIGN LANGUAGE CLASSES OFFERED TO THE COMMUNITY

ASL Classes Starting in Fort Myers and Cape Coral

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC) is pleased to announce the upcoming class dates for its popular American Sign Language (ASL) Level 1 classes beginning in January 2025. Classes are held weekly from 6 PM – 7:30 PM and are offered in two locations. Fort Myers Classes are held at DHHC, located at 1860 Boy Scout Drive B208, Fort Myers, FL 33907. Cape Coral Classes are held at the Cape Coral Caring Center 1420 SE 47th St. Cape Coral, FL 33904.January 13 – Mondays – Fort MyersJanuary 14 – Tuesdays – Cape CoralJanuary 16 – Thursdays – Fort MyersEnrollment in ASL classes is $75 for a five-week course. Classes are free for the Deaf and hard of hearing, with discounts available to immediate family members. ASL Levels 1-5 are offered and interested individuals can register online at or bring payment to the first class.ASL classes are designed for beginners and open to anyone who wants to learn sign language. Learning this visual language can help people with hearing loss stay connected to their family and friends. Upon successful completion of each course, students will receive a certificate of accomplishment, recognizing their dedication and achievement.DHHC also offers an ASL Family Class, provided at no cost to families with school-aged Deaf or hard of hearing children. These family-oriented sessions are held biweekly on Tuesdays, from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM in Fort Myers and from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM in Lehigh Acres. Siblings and other family members are strongly encouraged to participate, creating a supportive environment for parents and family members to learn basic ASL and immerse themselves in Deaf Culture together.Amy Turner, Executive Director of DHHC, highlighted the numerous advantages of learning American Sign Language, "There are so many positive reasons to sign up for a sign language course. Not only will it enhance your ability to communicate effectively with Deaf or hard of hearing individuals, but it will also boost cognitive activity, immerse you in a rich and diverse culture, and open doors to new friendships. It's a wonderful way to broaden your horizons and connect with a vibrant community!"About Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing CenterThe Sally J. Pimentel Deaf & Hard of Hearing Center (DHHC), established in 1983, empowers Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals and their families in Southwest Florida through education, advocacy, and community engagement. Serving Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry, and Glades counties, DHHC offers services such as interpreting, ASL classes, mentoring, support groups, and advocacy. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and United Way partner agency, DHHC receives support from local organizations, private donors, and community leaders. For more information, visit or contact Amy Turner at ..., (239) 461-0334, or (239) 247-5821 (video phone for the Deaf).About Cape Coral Caring CenterThe Cape Coral Caring Center, also a proud United Way partner agency, has been serving Cape Coral residents since 1990 by providing short-term relief during financial crises. Offering essentials like food assistance, electric bill support (when funds are available), and referrals to other agencies, the center helps individuals and families navigate temporary hardships. With strong community support and a dedicated team of volunteers, the Caring Center bridges the gap for those in need, helping them regain stability and maintain a suitable standard of living. For more information, contact Julie Ferguson or (239) 945-1927.

