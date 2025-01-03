Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. Declares Monthly Preferred Dividends
Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE: PDCC , PDPA) (the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has declared monthly dividends on shares of the Company's 8.00% Series A Term Preferred Stock Due 2029 of $0.2389 per share for January 2025, and $0.1667 per share for February, March, and April 2025.
|
Amount per Share
|
Record Dates
|
Payment Dates
|
$0.2389
|
January 15, 2025
|
January 31, 2025
|
$0.1667
|
February 14, 2025
|
February 28, 2025
|
$0.1667
|
March 17, 2025
|
March 31, 2025
|
$0.1667
|
April 16, 2025
|
April 30, 2025
The distributions on the Series A Term Preferred Stock reflect an annual distribution rate of 8.00% of the $25 liquidation preference per share.
About Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc.
Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio's total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. The Company seeks to achieve these objectives by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs collateralized by portfolios of sub-investment grade, senior secured floating-rate debt issued by a large number of distinct US companies across several industry sectors. The Company is externally managed by Pearl Diver Capital LLP. For more information, visit .
Investor Contact:
[email protected]
UK: +44 (0)20 3967 8032
US: +1 617 872 0945
