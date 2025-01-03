(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a bold move to secure their futures, Brazil's leading airlines, Azul and Gol, have struck landmark agreements with the to slash their tax debts by billions. This development marks a critical turning point for the country's sector, still reeling from pandemic-induced turbulence.



Azul has successfully negotiated its R$2.5 billion ($0.4 billion) tax debt down to R$1.1 billion ($0.2 billion), while Gol has reduced its R$5 billion ($0.8 billion) obligation to a more manageable R$880 million ($0.1 billion). These deals provide much-needed financial breathing room for both carriers, allowing them to focus on operational recovery and growth.



The agreements come with flexible payment terms, including up to 120 monthly installments and the use of tax loss carryforwards. This approach demonstrates the government's commitment to supporting the vital aviation industry while ensuring the recovery of public funds.



For Gol , currently undergoing Chapter 11 proceedings in the U.S., this agreement is particularly crucial. It's expected to boost the company's cash flow by $184 million by 2029, with $150 million in liquidity within the first two years.





Azul and Gol Secure Landmark Government Debt Deals

Azul's deal follows its recent negotiations with lessors and bondholders, further strengthening its financial position. The company aims to reduce its interest expenses by R$800 million ($0.1 billion) in 2025, setting the stage for more robust competition in the Latin American market.



These agreements reflect a broader trend in Brazil's evolving approach to tax collection. Since 2020, the government has closed over 3 million such deals, regularizing R$756 billion ($121.9 billion) in liabilities. This strategy aims to balance public revenue needs with support for key economic sectors.



The market has responded positively, with both airlines' shares seeing gains following the announcements. As Azul and Gol chart their courses through clearer financial skies, the implications for Brazil's aviation sector and broader economy are significant, potentially setting a precedent for future corporate debt restructuring in the country.







