Art Market Cools: Contemporary Sales Drop 40% From Pandemic Peak

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) ArtPrice's 18th Contemporary Art Report reveals a stabilization in the contemporary art sector.



The report, covering 2023-2024, shows the market's value reached $1.888 billion. This figure represents a 40% decrease from the historic peak of $2.73 billion in 2020-2021.



The contemporary art market now accounts for 17% of the total art market value, up from 3% at the start of the 21st century. Over two decades, the economic value of contemporary art has surged from $169 million to $1.888 billion.

Market Dynamics

Auctions have become a significant for contemporary art sales. The number of contemporary works sold at auctions has more than doubled in ten years. Last year set a new record with 132,000 contemporary art transactions at auctions worldwide.





The market's growth is driven by several factors:

1. Globalization of demand

2. Digitalization of sales

3. Efforts to democratize art



Affordable works, priced under $5,000, now make up 57% of total contemporary art sales. This trend reflects a booming market and unprecedented enthusiasm for accessible contemporary art among middle-class buyers.

Ultra-Contemporary Art

The ultra-contemporary subsector, featuring artists under 40, has seen remarkable growth. A decade ago, only 37 transactions exceeded $500,000 for artists under 40. The post-pandemic surge in 2021-2022 saw 164 works surpass this threshold.



Women dominate the ultra-contemporary market. The top 10 ultra-contemporary artists with the highest prices generated $59 million in transactions, accounting for 40% of the subsector's value.



Seven of these top artists are women, led by British artist Jadé Fadojutimi (born 1993) and American artist Lucy Bull (born 1990). The contemporary art market's stabilization after its post-pandemic peak suggests a return to pre-pandemic levels.



This shift indicates a normalization of investment patterns in the art world. The market's resilience and growth in affordable art sales point to a broadening collector base and increased accessibility of contemporary art.

