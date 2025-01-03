Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 1/3/2025 - 10:53 AM EST - bitcoin Well Inc. : Has purchased approximately 2.469 Bitcoin at an average price of $141,373 to add to their bitcoin reserve. The Company holds 10.000 BTC at year end, purchased at an average price of $137,738.50. Bitcoin Well Inc.
shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.19.
