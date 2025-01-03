Stocks In Play

( MENAFN - Baystreet) 1/3/2025 - 10:53 AM EST - Well Inc. : Has purchased approximately 2.469 at an average price of $141,373 to add to their bitcoin reserve. The Company holds 10.000 at year end, purchased at an average price of $137,738.50. Bitcoin Well Inc. shares V are trading down $0.01 at $0.19.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.