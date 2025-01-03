US Approves $3.64 Billion Sale Of Missiles To Japan
The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 1,200
AIM-120D-3 and AIM-120C-8 medium-range air-to-air missiles to Japan
for $3.64 billion, Azernews reports.
The Pentagon's Security Cooperation Agency confirmed the
approval, stating that Japan had formally requested the purchase of
up to 1,200 advanced AIM-120 (D-3/C-8) missiles along with related
equipment.
This approval marks a significant step in strengthening US-Japan
defense ties, with the sale of advanced air-to-air missiles aimed
at enhancing Japan's defense capabilities.
The transaction underscores the continued focus on regional
security and the growing defense cooperation between the two
nations.
