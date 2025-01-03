عربي


US Approves $3.64 Billion Sale Of Missiles To Japan

1/3/2025 3:12:48 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The US State Department has approved the potential sale of 1,200 AIM-120D-3 and AIM-120C-8 medium-range air-to-air missiles to Japan for $3.64 billion, Azernews reports.

The Pentagon's Security Cooperation Agency confirmed the approval, stating that Japan had formally requested the purchase of up to 1,200 advanced AIM-120 (D-3/C-8) missiles along with related equipment.

This approval marks a significant step in strengthening US-Japan defense ties, with the sale of advanced air-to-air missiles aimed at enhancing Japan's defense capabilities.

The transaction underscores the continued focus on regional security and the growing defense cooperation between the two nations.

