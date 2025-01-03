Digitalization And AI Set To Drive Global Tourism Growth In 2025
Global tourism destinations are set to shift from recovery to
growth in 2025, with total international travel increasing by 12.4%
compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, according to a report by
Fitch Solutions, a subsidiary of Fitch Ratings,
Azernews reports.
Fitch Solutions believes that the digitalization of visa
procedures and the introduction of AI-based solutions will be key
drivers of tourism growth, as markets look beyond pre-pandemic
levels. These technologies will help boost arrivals both in the
short and long term. Streamlining the visa application process will
make travel more accessible, attracting tourists from both
traditional and emerging key markets.
According to Fitch Solutions, e-visas have already proven
effective by speeding up application processing, reducing visa
issuance times and queues, and increasing the length of stay for
travelers.
“In 2025, we expect AI to be used more in visa application
systems to further improve efficiency and create opportunities to
increase the number of arrivals. AI will reduce visa refusals,
while the availability of data will accelerate marketing campaigns
and strengthen tourism promotion strategies. These technologies
will also increase security by detecting fraud,” the report
says.
Overall, 2024 saw the acceleration and development of electronic
visa schemes worldwide. This has reduced queues and simplified the
application process, ultimately creating favorable conditions for
markets seeking to recover from the pandemic and increase
international arrivals. Thus, visa digitization and AI solutions
are becoming integral to global tourism strategy, contributing to
the sector's sustainable growth.
