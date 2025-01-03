Russian Drone Strike Injures Man In Kharkiv Region
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man was injured in a Russian drone strike in the village of Zapadne, located in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region.
The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the incident on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"On January 3, at approximately 10:45, an enemy UAV struck Zapadne in the Kupiansk district. A 56-year-old man was injured by an explosive device and was hospitalized," the post stated.
The exact type of drone used in the attack is still being determined, according to the prosecutor's office.
Read also:
One killed, another injured in Russian MLRS attack on Stepnohirsk in Zaporizhzhia region
A pre-trial investigation has been launched for a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
Previously, on December 30, a 51-year-old woman was killed in a Russian artillery shelling of Kivsharivka, also in the Kupiansk district. The shelling caused damage to an apartment building.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN03012025000193011044ID1109053261
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.