Macron Urges New Cabinet Members To Cast Rifts Aside

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- French President Emmanuel on Friday urged members of the new Government, headed by Premier Francois Bayrou, to rise above divisions and tackle core issues that concern the nation, the BFM news reported.

Macron, addressing the first session of the new Cabinet held at the Elysee, said being a member of the "should prompt you to rise above strifes.

The French president, who made the remarks amid pressures on the Cabinet to adopt a State budget with projected low expenditures, as soon as possible, told the executives, "Life of the French people does not hinge on laws or voting but on the administration that you are leading."

He indicated that the anniversaries of terror attacks, namely the Charlie Hebdo attack, remind the nation of the terror threats, cautioning, "Such hazards are persisting," and pledging to do everything at hand to defend the French people and "our freedom."

The Charlie Hedbo shooting attack occurred in January 2015 and claimed 17 lives. Gunmen had showered staff of the satirical newspaper, Charlie Hebdo, in their offices with a hail of gunfire. Al-Qaeda reportedly masterminded the bloody assault.

Meanwhile, the government spokesperson, Sophie Primas, quoted the French president as affirming his commitment to the nation's unity. (end)

mo











MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109053132