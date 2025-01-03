New Stocks To Watch In Helium And Mining

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of to watch in the helium and sectors.

The newest helium companies were recently added to Investorideas new Helium Stocks section of the Natural Stocks directory, which can be found at

The latest mining companies are involved in REE, and mineral exploration in Mexico and Canada.

New stocks added today: Linde (NASDAQ:LIN), Reliance Industries Limited (RELIANCE), Avanti Helium (TSXV:AVN), First Helium Inc. (TSXV:HELI), Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV:RHC), Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE:PMAX), Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: KNG), Cupani Metals Corp. (CSE: CUPA) and Boreal Gold Inc. (CSE:BGLD).

Investor Ideas is always researching and searching for new stocks to add to our growing list of free stock directories. The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

New Stocks Added to the Helium Directory :

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN ) is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2023 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions. Helium

Reliance Industries Limited (RELIANCE ) is India's largest private sector company, with a consolidated revenue of INR 10,00,122 crore (US$ 119.9 billion), cash profit of INR 1,41,969 crore (US$ 17.0 billion) and net profit of INR 79,020 crore (US$ 9.5 billion) for the year ended March 31, 2024. Reliance's activities span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing, petrochemicals, advanced materials

and composites, renewables (solar and hydrogen), retail and digital services.

Currently ranked 86th, Reliance is the largest private sector company from India to be featured in Fortune's Global 500 list of 'World's Largest Companies' for 2024. The company stands 45th in the Forbes Global 2000 rankings of 'World's Largest Public Companies' for 2023, the highest among Indian companies. Reliance has been recognized in Time's list of the 100 Most Influential Companies of 2024, marking the only Indian company to have achieved this honor twice. Reliance is the topranked Indian company and the only one in the top 100 on Forbes' 'World's Best Employers' 2023 list. Additionally, it is featured among LinkedIn's 'Top Companies 2023: The 25 Best Workplaces To Grow Your Career In India.' Owns 21% of Wavetech Helium

Avanti Helium (TSXV:AVN ) is focused on the exploration, development, and production of helium across western Canada and the United States. Avanti's professional oil and gas exploration and production team is actively targeting helium trapped in structures to help meet the increasing global demand for an irreplaceable and scarce element critical to advanced technology, medical and space exploration industries.

First Helium Inc. (TSXV:HELI ) Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America. First Helium holds over 53,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta which has been the core of its exploration and development drilling activities to date. Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful oil wells at Worsley has helped support First Helium's ongoing exploration and development growth strategy. Further potential oil drilling locations have also been identified on the Company's Worsley land base.

Royal Helium Ltd. (TSXV:RHC ) is an exploration, production and infrastructure company with a primary focus on the development of helium and associated gases. The Company's extensive footprint includes prospective helium permits and leases across Southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. Given the current and foreseeable global undersupplied nature of this critical and non-renewable product, Royal is well positioned to be a leading North American producer of this increasingly high-value commodity

New Stocks Added to the Mining Directories :

Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE:PMAX ) is a Canadian mineral exploration company, which holds an option to acquire the 2,984 hectares Cameron REE property, located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: KNG ) In line with Kingsmen's organic-growth strategy, the Company's focus is on its Las Coloradas Project in Mexico. In addition, identifying district-scale, high -margin metallic mineral deposits in the prolific mining districts of Parral Mexico. The company also has a 1% NSR on the La Trini Project located within the Los Ricos North project in Mexico operated by GoGold Resources Inc. The Company's leaders have extensive experience in the mining and financial sectors.

Cupani Metals Corp. (CSE: CUPA ) -Formerly IC Capitalight Corp - provides shareholders with long-term capital growth exposure by investing in mineral exploration properties and other assets.

Boreal Gold Inc. (CSE:BGLD ) is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company with a specific focus on mineral properties in Northwest Manitoba and Northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. All of the Company's properties are currently at the exploration stage. The Company has assembled a portfolio of base metal and precious metal prospects including strategic locations in the Provinces of Manitoba and Saskatchewan within the prolific Flin Flon greenstone belt.

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for various sectors, including gaming, biotech, tech and sports. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.