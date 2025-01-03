Human Touch® To Showcase New Wellness Technology With Super Novo X And Altwork Zero-Gravity Workstation At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Discover The Latest Massage and Workstation Innovations at Booth #16236, Central Hall

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Human Touch ®, the leading provider of high-performance massage chairs and wellness solutions, is excited to announce its participation in the Consumer Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. From January 7-10, visitors can experience the latest advancements in wellness and productivity innovation at Booth #16236 in Central Hall.Among the innovations on display are Human Touch's most advanced massage chair to date, the Super Novo X , and a new addition to the company's product line, the Altwork Zero-Gravity Workstation.The Super Novo X comes fully integrated with the newly released Human Touch App, available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The app enhances the chair's features by offering:-Personalized Wellness Content: Access wellness blogs, guided meditations, nature sounds, and exclusive BrainTap® experiences.-Custom Self-Care Routines: Set personalized reminders, create audio and video playlists, and save favorite wellness programs.-Voice-Activated Virtual TherapistTM, Willow: Use voice commands through the app for hands-free control to adjust massage settings and heat, activate Sound Soothe, and recall favorite programs.Recently launched, the Super Novo X combines innovative engineering with intuitive technology for a personalized wellness experience. Key features include:-DuoSyncTM Technology: Provides a synchronized massage experience with 3D and 2D motions for enhanced relaxation and muscle relief.-HT FlexTM S- and L-Track System: Adapts to the body's natural curves, offering continuous support from the neck to the glutes and covering up to 60% more of the back compared to standard chairs.-Zero-Gravity Recline: Space-saving design that requires only two inches of wall clearance to elevate the feet above the heart to reduce spinal pressure and improve circulation.-Cloud Touch Air Compression: Delivers targeted air pressure to enhance muscle recovery and improve circulation.-39 Massage Programs: Includes deep tissue massage, Yoga Studio stretching, and relaxation-focused programs.-Premium JBL® Sound System: Bluetooth-enabled speakers provide immersive sound for relaxation and guided meditations.-Teardrop Doors: Signature doors pivot upward for easy entry.-Customizable Design: Available in six upholstery options, including premium leather, and nine panel finishes such as brushed aluminum and wood grain.Making its CES debut, the Altwork Zero-Gravity Workstation is designed for professionals seeking peak productivity without compromising wellness. This innovative workstation enables seamless transitions between zero-gravity, sitting, and standing positions, enhancing comfort and performance throughout the workday.-Ergonomic Design: Reduces physical strain by optimizing desk, screen, and chair alignment.-Custom Workspace Control: Integrated technology adjusts the desk, monitor, and chair settings at the touch of a button.-Magnetic Desk Surface: Secures work essentials like keyboards and mice even when fully reclined."At Human Touch, we believe that innovation in wellness and productivity can truly transform lives," said David Wood, CEO of Human Touch.“The Super Novo X and Altwork represent a new frontier in wellness and productivity technology. We are excited to showcase how these advanced products can elevate well-being and enhance daily routines.”Attendees of CES 2025 are encouraged to visit Human Touch's booth for product demonstrations and to learn how technology-driven solutions can transform personal wellness.About Human Touch®For over 45 years, Human Touch has shaped the wellness industry with a portfolio of high-performance massage chairs, zero-gravity recliners, and targeted massage products. Partnering with top engineers, medical experts, athletes, and award-winning designers, Human Touch crafts products that relieve pain, reduce stress, and promote daily recovery and wellness, all with captivating aesthetic appeal. Trusted by over 35 colleges, 14+ pro sports teams, and 10,000+ chiropractors, Human Touch products are available at fine furniture stores, back care specialty stores, and mass-market retailers across the U.S., through international retailers and distributors in more than 40 countries, and online at .

