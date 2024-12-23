Growing push to reconsider designation of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham

(MENAFN) There is a growing push to reconsider the designation of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its senior officials on U.S. and international lists, especially following the HTS-led coalition's control of most of Syria. While short-term waivers could help facilitate humanitarian aid delivery, broader removal of HTS and its leaders from these lists should be earned, not granted as a concession.



HTS, which has never officially branded itself a organization, stems from earlier groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS. The group’s origin traces back to July 2011 when Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of what was then al-Qaeda in Iraq, sent Abu Muhammad al-Julani to lead his group's entry into Syria. Al-Julani, who later became HTS's leader, led the offensive that toppled the Assad regime, and positioned himself as a key player in current delisting discussions.



Initially, al-Julani led Jabhat al-Nusra, the Syrian branch of al-Qaeda, founded in January 2012. The U.S. State Department soon added Jabhat al-Nusra to al-Qaeda in Iraq’s terrorist list, due to its ties to the group and the numerous attacks it carried out in Syria. As Jabhat al-Nusra increasingly worked with local Syrian jihadist groups, it became a significant part of the Syrian revolution, even as its association with al-Qaeda remained a concern.



In 2013, tensions erupted between Jabhat al-Nusra and ISIS, leading to a split. Al-Julani rejected ISIS's merger with his group and reaffirmed allegiance to al-Qaeda’s Ayman al-Zawahiri, marking the beginning of a fierce rivalry among Sunni jihadist factions in Syria. The group's complex history and affiliations complicate current deliberations about its place on international terrorism lists.

MENAFN23122024000045015687ID1109023429