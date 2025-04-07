403
Japan Defends Its Trade Practices Amid US Tariff Conflict
(MENAFN) On Monday, Premier Shigeru Ishiba emphasized that Japan was "not doing anything unfair" in response to the additional 24 percent tariffs imposed by the Trump government.
Despite this, Ishiba underlined his openness to negotiate with United States Leader Donald Trump to address the escalating tariff dispute that has caused significant disruption in Asian markets.
“We must bring up a package on what we are going to do," Ishiba told lawmakers, based on a Japanese news agency.
He further highlighted Japan’s contributions to the US economy, pointing out that Japan’s investments have helped create jobs in the United States. "We must clearly stress that Japan is not doing anything unfair,” Ishiba added.
The prime minister's comments appeared to be a direct response to Leader Trump’s repeated claims that America’s allies have treated the US “unfairly,” citing large trade deficits. Japan, being one of the US's key trading partners, has been affected by the Trump administration’s decision to impose a 24 percent tariff on imports from Japan, in addition to the existing 10 percent tariff.
In an effort to resolve the issue, Ishiba has also sought to arrange a phone call with Leader Trump to talk about the tariffs. However, the premier has been “cautious” about taking any retaliatory actions against US tariffs.
Meanwhile, Japan’s administration staff are considering the introduction of a supplementary budget aimed at alleviating the economic impact of the US tariffs.
