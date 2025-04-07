'Three Bills Passed By Assembly Assented By LG'

The Secretary further read out“Three Bills, passed by Legislative Assembly have been assented to by the Lieutenant Governor on 25th of March, 2025. The Bills include The Jammu and Kashmir Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (L.A. Bill No. 1 of 2025), The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2025 (L.A. Bill No. 2 of 2025) and The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2025 (L.A. Bill No. 3 of 2025)”.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now