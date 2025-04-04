Jr NBA/Jr WNBA League Set For Qatar Return

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA Qatar League is returning for an expanded second season, now featuring two leagues for youth ages 11-14.

The youth basketball program, hosted by Qatar Foundation (QF), in collaboration with the NBA, and supported by the Qatar Basketball Federation, is aimed at developing sporting skills and inspiring young athletes across the country.

This year's program will feature 70 boys' and girls' teams each representing an NBA team, including a new under-12 league. It will take place over seven weeks – from April 18 to May 31 – at two venues: Qatar Foundation's Multaqa (Education City Student Center) and at the Qatar Basketball Federation.

Interested teams can sign up online at org/jrnbaleague. Registration will close on April 9.

Ahead of the league tipping off, QF will host a dynamic youth clinic on April 16, open to boys and girls ages 11-16. The clinic will be divided into two age groups – 11-to-13-year-olds and 14-to-16-year-olds – and experienced coaches will help players develop fundamental skills such as dribbling, shooting, passing, and defense.

The sessions will also emphasize teamwork, sportsmanship, and leadership in a fun, inclusive environment for players of all skill levels, fostering a love for the game from a young age. Interested participants should fill out a waiver, available org/jrnbaclinic

Meanwhile, the NBA's Her Time To Play(HTTP) program will also return to Qatar this year. Designed especially for girls, the initiative aims to empower aspiring female athletes through panel discussions and workshops focused on developing the next generation of players and leaders.

Last year, Sylvia Fowles, atwo-time WNBA champion, 2017 WNBA Most Valuable Player, eight-time WNBA All-Star, and four-time Olympic gold medallist, helped lead the sessions. The WNBA legend highlighting this year's programming will be announced at a later date.

This year, Her Time To Play will offer a coaching clinic for female coaches, designed to equip participants with effective strategies to engage players through meaningful activities and discussions while fostering a strong sense of belonging among teammates. The clinic will take place on 19 April, from 1:30-3:30pm, at QF's Recreation Center. The deadline to register is April 5, and interested participants can sign up at: org/her-time-to-play

Additionally, a referee clinic for women will be held on May 31 at QF's Recreation Center. The deadline to register is 22 May.