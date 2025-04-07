403
Former President Yoon continues to reside at official residence for fourth day post-ouster
(MENAFN) Former President Yoon Suk Yeol has spent a fourth consecutive day at his official residence in Seoul after being ousted from office due to a brief martial law declaration made in December.
Yoon is in the process of preparing to leave the Hannam-dong residence in central Seoul, following a ruling from the Constitutional Court the previous Friday. However, the exact details regarding his departure have yet to be determined, according to a presidential official.
"The date of his exit and his future residence have not been established," the official informed a media outlet via phone.
After taking office in May 2022, Yoon moved the presidential office from Cheong Wa Dae in downtown Seoul to the defense ministry compound located in the Yongsan district.
For six months, Yoon traveled from his private residence at the Acro Vista apartment complex in southern Seoul while the new presidential office and residence, which was renovated from the former foreign minister's official residence, were being prepared.
