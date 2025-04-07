Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
BJP MLA Pedals Bicycle To Reach J & K Assembly To Protest Fuel Price, Bus Fare Hikes

2025-04-07 08:16:39
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- BJP legislator Surinder Kumar Bhagat rode a bicycle to reach Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Monday to protest the fuel price and e-bus fare hikes by the National Conference-led government.

Bhagat, who represents the Marh assembly constituency, accused the Union Territory government of misleading the public by announcing free bus rides for women from April, while simultaneously increasing petrol price by Rs 1 per litre, diesel price by Rs 2 and e-bus fares by 7 per cent.

The BJP MLA held two placards in Hindi that read,“E-bus fare increased by 7 per cent, petrol and diesel become costlier. The double standards of the government - which give from one hand and takes it back from the other.”

“I rode the bicycle from Bakshi Nagar to the assembly complex as a symbolic protest against the policies of the National Conference government. It feels like the people of Jammu and Kashmir are being made April fools,” Bhagat told PTI.

“I am deeply disappointed by the hike in petrol and diesel prices. This directly affects common people. The government has increased transport charges by 7 per cent. There is a clear gap between their words and actions. I want this issue to be taken up seriously,” the BJP leader said.

The MLA accused the government of making false and hollow promises to people, claiming that they have announced free rides for women to get applause, when in reality the women are forced to wait on the roads.

He demanded an immediate roll-back of the fuel price and e-bus fare hikes.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir assembly was adjourned for the day amid pandemonium after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather rejected a motion moved by the National Conference and its allies to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Act, saying the matter was sub-judice.

