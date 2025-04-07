403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Jordan sees rise in Asian tourist arrivals in early 2025
(MENAFN) The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities reported on Sunday that the total number of overnight tourists and day visitors from across Asia reached 41,426 in January and February.
According to the data, 37,778 were overnight tourists, while 3,648 were day visitors, as noted by Al Rai Newspaper.
In comparison, the same period last year saw 32,332 overnight tourists and 2,665 day visitors, resulting in a total of 34,997 visitors from Asian countries.
When comparing the figures from 2024 to 2025, there was an 18.4 percent increase in both overnight tourists and day visitors from Asia.
Additionally, initial statistics from the Central Bank of Jordan indicated that tourism revenue for the first two months of 2025 rose by 16.3 percent, reaching $1,283.8 million, compared to the same timeframe in 2024.
The data also highlighted an increase in tourism income from various nationalities, with expatriate Jordanians contributing 12 percent, Arabs 16.7 percent, Europeans 4.6 percent, Americans 14.6 percent, and other nationalities 4 percent.
According to the data, 37,778 were overnight tourists, while 3,648 were day visitors, as noted by Al Rai Newspaper.
In comparison, the same period last year saw 32,332 overnight tourists and 2,665 day visitors, resulting in a total of 34,997 visitors from Asian countries.
When comparing the figures from 2024 to 2025, there was an 18.4 percent increase in both overnight tourists and day visitors from Asia.
Additionally, initial statistics from the Central Bank of Jordan indicated that tourism revenue for the first two months of 2025 rose by 16.3 percent, reaching $1,283.8 million, compared to the same timeframe in 2024.
The data also highlighted an increase in tourism income from various nationalities, with expatriate Jordanians contributing 12 percent, Arabs 16.7 percent, Europeans 4.6 percent, Americans 14.6 percent, and other nationalities 4 percent.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment