Hong Kong Expands Global Tech Presence At CES 2025

HONG KONG, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Hong Kong Science and Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is thrilled to announce an expanded presence at CES 2025 and will proudly present a unified delegation, showcasing the vibrancy and prowess of Hong Kong's innovation and sector. The Hong Kong Tech pavilions, located across Eureka Park, Global Pavilion and Design & Source, will feature groundbreaking products and solutions of 57 prominent tech companies from diverse fields.

Hong Kong: A Global Tech Leader

Hong Kong's electronics industry is a dominant force, accounting for 70.4% of the city's total exports in 2023. As the leading global exporter of electronic integrated circuits and a key player in the export of smartphones and computer accessories, Hong Kong holds a significant position in high-tech trade. In 2024, electronics exports surged by 14.9%, with major markets encompassing mainland China, ASEAN, the EU, the US, and Taiwan.

The Shenzhen-Hong Kong-Guangzhou science and technology cluster was recently ranked second globally by WIPO's Global Innovation Index 2024. Hong Kong also remains a digital competitiveness leader, consistently ranking in the top 10 of the IMD World Digital Competitiveness Ranking since 2019. The city's start-up ecosystem is flourishing, with over 4,200 start-ups and 16,453 jobs created in 2023.

57 Hong Kong Exhibitors across three pavilions at

CES 2025

HKTDC and HKSTP will showcase 51 pioneering startups and innovative tech companies in Eureka Park and Global Pavilion. These companies represent five transformative sectors which are also Hong Kong's significant R&D achievements: Advanced Electronics & Robotics, Advanced Materials and Sustainable Technology, AI & Data, Digital Transformation, and Life & Health, offering exciting opportunities to captivate global industry leaders, venture capitalists, and R&D

institutions. Additionally, HKTDC will exclusively present 6 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Design & Source, demonstrating Hong Kong's extraordinary expertise in OEM, ODM, design and sourcing capabilities.

"It is gratifying to introduce to the world up-and-coming startups and their breakthrough technology, with the potential to have far-reaching positive impact. Our mission at

HKSTP is to provide promising startups resources in gaining a firm footing on the global stage. We welcomed over 6,000 visitors at CES 2024 that's gotten us numerous business leads, we believe it's truly reflecting Hong Kong's capabilities in nurturing a dynamic I&T ecosystem," said Derek Chim, Head of Startup Ecosystem and Development at HKSTP.

Hong Kong: A

CES Innovation Award Trailblazer

Four exhibitors from our Hong Kong pavilions have been honored as CES Innovation Award recipients for 2025, showcasing exceptional products in their respective categories:



Rocket 2.0 by Full Nature Farms HK Limited: Recognized in Sustainability & Energy/Power. It is a smart irrigation system for sustainable farming.

Seekr by Vidi Labs : Awarded in Accessibility & AgeTech for its AI wearable for the visually impaired and elderly to navigate the surroundings with independence.

3-axis Micro Gimbal Stabilizer (MGS) by Vista Innotech Limited: Awarded in Imaging as it is the world's smallest 3-axis gimbal camera. Mobile Ankle-foot Exoneuromusculoskeleton by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and Thecon Technology: Recognized in Accessibility &

AgeTech for the multimodal device that aids stroke patients with hemiplegia in improving motor function and walking ability.

These accolades highlight the ingenuity and excellence of Hong Kong's technology sector.

Hong Kong's Commitment to Innovation

For more than 20 years, HKSTP has stood as Hong Kong's premier I&T ecosystem, spearheading societal advancement through talent cultivation, rapid innovation commercialization, and empower technology ventures

to seize global business opportunities. Additionally, as a dedicated CES ally for over 40 years, HKTDC remains steadfast in spotlighting Hong Kong's technological excellence globally, linking enterprises to international opportunities, and fostering collaboration through Hong Kong's dynamic platform.

"As a steadfast partner of

CES for over four decades, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council is committed to showcasing the best of Hong Kong's innovation and technology. By connecting our exhibitors with international buyers, investors, and collaborators, we aim to open doors to new opportunities and amplify Hong Kong's role as a global technology hub," said Mr Stephen Liang, Assistant Executive Director at HKTDC.

Event Details

📅 Dates : January 7-10, 2025

📍 Locations:



Eureka Park – Venetian Expo, Hall G, Booth #63001

Global Pavilion – Venetian Expo, Hall A-D, Booth #50832 Design & Source –

LVCC, South Hall 3, Booth #40729

Why Visit the Hong Kong Tech Pavilions?



Discover Innovation : Explore cutting-edge innovations across 57 exhibitors in three pavilions.

Network with Pioneers and Experts : Engage with thought leaders, R&D institutions, and innovative startups. Learn from Award-Winning Technologies : See CES Innovation Award-winning products up close.

Join Us

See details of our Hong Kong Tech exhibitors:

bit/4j0103S

To explore the future of technology from Hong Kong at

CES 2025, schedule your visit here: bit/400Df2X