Mastercam Acquires Fastech
Date
1/3/2025 11:15:53 AM
This Acquisition marks an important milestone in Mastercam's mission to shape the future of manufacturing. For over 30 years, FASTech has been a trusted partner in delivering best-in-class solutions and supporting manufacturers. By integrating FASTech's expertise and regional insights, Mastercam strengthens its ability to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional service to customers in the region.
"Integrating FASTech into Mastercam reinforces our commitment to providing manufacturers with unmatched support and industry-leading CAD/CAM solutions," said Russ Bukowski, Interim President of Mastercam. "This acquisition allows us to build even closer relationships with customers in the Midwest region of the United States, ensuring their success in an evolving manufacturing landscape."
Driving Innovation Through Growth
Mastercam's growth strategy combines organic advancements with targeted acquisitions to expand our capabilities and provide industry-leading solutions. As part of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions' portfolio, Mastercam continues to empower manufacturers globally with advanced solutions, connected processes, and unparalleled support.
About Mastercam
Shaping the
Future
of
Manufacturing®,
Mastercam
is
the
world's
leading
provider
of
CAD/CAM
solutions. As part of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, we empower manufacturers to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and
drive innovation. With a global network of channel partners and an extensive developer community,
Mastercam continues to set industry standards by delivering comprehensive, connected
solutions across the manufacturing enterprise. We lead the way with cutting-edge technology
and
unparalleled
expertise. Discover more
at ,
follow us on
LinkedIn,
and join
the
conversation
with #mastercam.
Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 127 billion in about 170 countries within continuing operations.
Phone: 800.228.2877
Outside USA: +1 860.875.5006
Fax: +1 860.872.1565
Mastercam
671 Old Post Road
Tolland, Connecticut 06084 USA
