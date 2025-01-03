Mastercam Acquires Fastech

"Integrating FASTech into Mastercam reinforces our commitment to providing manufacturers with unmatched support and industry-leading CAD/CAM solutions," said Russ Bukowski, Interim President of Mastercam. "This acquisition allows us to build even closer relationships with customers in the Midwest region of the United States, ensuring their success in an evolving manufacturing landscape."

Driving Innovation Through Growth

Mastercam's growth strategy combines organic advancements with targeted acquisitions to expand our capabilities and provide industry-leading solutions. As part of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions' portfolio, Mastercam continues to empower manufacturers globally with advanced solutions, connected processes, and unparalleled support.

For more information, contact Michelle Nemeth, Marketing Specialist, phone: 860.875.5006, fax: 860.872.1565

[email protected].

About Mastercam

Shaping the

Future

of

Manufacturing®,

Mastercam

is

the

world's

leading

provider

of

CAD/CAM

solutions. As part of Sandvik Manufacturing Solutions, we empower manufacturers to enhance productivity, streamline processes, and

drive innovation. With a global network of channel partners and an extensive developer community,

Mastercam continues to set industry standards by delivering comprehensive, connected

solutions across the manufacturing enterprise. We lead the way with cutting-edge technology

and

unparalleled

expertise. Discover more

at ,

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, high-tech engineering group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2023 the Group had approximately 41,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 127 billion in about 170 countries within continuing operations.