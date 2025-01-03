15 Of The Most Popular Press Releases Of 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The following releases were some of the most-read on prnewswire over the past 12 months, and the topics vary widely – from product recalls to company restructurings, product launches, partnerships and reports.

Spectrum Announces Unprecedented Customer Commitment, Free Internet Speed Lifts and New Bundled Pricing (Sept. 16)MOHELA Sets Record for Processing Highest Amount of Student Loan Forgiveness in Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program History (July 10)Rodan + Fields Announces New Path to Growth (July 15)Rizo-López Foods, Inc. Voluntarily Recalls Dairy Products Because of Possible Health Risk (Feb. 5)Southwest Airlines Offers Rapid Rewards Members Limited-Time Promotion to Accelerate to A-List or A-List Preferred Tier Status (Aug. 28)Crown Royal Launches Highly Anticipated Flavor Innovation Crown Royal Blackberry Flavored Whisky (March 13)Welcome toWcDonald's: McDonald's Brings Anime Fans' Favorite Fictional Restaurant to Life (Feb. 21)Sony Electronics Announces Continued Partnership with SQUAREENIX® on critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASYTM VII remake project, FINAL FANTASY® VII REBIRTH (Jan. 22)Big Lots Agrees to Strategic Transaction to Facilitate Preservation of Brand, Hundreds of Stores and Thousands of Jobs (Dec. 27)Artprice by Artmarket: 28th annual report - The Art Market in 2023. A new record number of artworks sold at auction. Biggest national marketplace: the USA. Female artists showed spectacular growth (March 7)LittleCaesars to Launch Crazy Puffs®: Pocket-Sized Pieces of Pizza Bliss! (March 8)KFC® Introduces New "Taste of KFC Deals" - A Value Menu with Real Value - Starting at Just $4.99 (April 8)U.S. News Releases 2025 Best Colleges Rankings (Sept. 24)Pi Network Surpasses 12MKYC'd Global Users and Announces New Product Updates as Open Mainnet Progress Continues (June 28)Orangetheory Fitness and Self Esteem Brands Announce Intent to Merge as Equals, Creating a New Company Representing One of the Largest Footprints of Fitness, Health and Wellness Services (Feb. 29)

The Takeaways

Despite the varying topics, we noticed a few recurring trends pop up across the most-read releases:



Multimedia has lasting value: Every press release in the top 15 includes some form of multimedia, whether it be a photo, logo, video or a combination. It's a practice we've been stressing to PR and comms teams for years, and one that continues to prove its worth.

Answer the "So what? " up front: Despite some longer headlines in the top 15, these companies don't leave any question as to what the news is about. Readers get a clear idea of what they're clicking into and how it may impact them, even if the headline is cut off in search engine results.

Strong formatting is key: Nearly all the top releases utilize formatting like bullets, bolding, pull quotes and clear calls-to-action to help readers and journalists pick out key details and know where to go next. For longer releases, this kind of formatting is vital to keeping readers on the page. "Newsworthiness" can mean many things: Wondering if a company update warrants a press release? This top 15 list should leave no doubt that good reasons to send a press release run the gamut. From the more traditional press releases, like acquisition announcements, to quirky product launches and survey/poll data, there's an argument to be made for sharing each one with your target audience.

Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News

These are just a few of the year's big press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .

Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:



Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.

Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.

Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles. Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.

For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .

