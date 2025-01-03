Germany Unemployment Rose To 6 Pct In Dec. - Federal Data

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Germany's average unemployment rate edged higher to 6.0 percent in December 2024 from 5.9 percent in November, Office figures showed on Friday.

The number of unemployed people in Germany during the reporting period went up by 33,000 on a monthly basis to 2.8 million in the largest European economy, the office said.

The number of jobless people hit 170,000 on an annual basis, it added.

The latest figures come at a time when the German has been undergoing a crisis for years, causing recession in 2023 and 2024 by 0.3 and 0.2 percent respectively. (end)

