Germany Unemployment Rose To 6 Pct In Dec. - Federal Data
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BERLIN, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Germany's average unemployment rate edged higher to 6.0 percent in December 2024 from 5.9 percent in November, federal labor Office figures showed on Friday.
The number of unemployed people in Germany during the reporting period went up by 33,000 on a monthly basis to 2.8 million in the largest European economy, the office said.
The number of jobless people hit 170,000 on an annual basis, it added.
The latest figures come at a time when the German Economy has been undergoing a crisis for years, causing recession in 2023 and 2024 by 0.3 and 0.2 percent respectively. (end)
anj
MENAFN03012025000071011013ID1109052045
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.