Azeri Light Oil Price Sees Increase

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil rose by 1.78 US dollars, or 2.3%, reaching 78.78 US dollars on the world market, Azernews reports.

The price of January futures for oil stood at 76.53 US dollars.

The Azerbaijani state budget for 2025 has calculated the average price of a barrel of oil at 70 US dollars.

It is worth noting that the lowest price for Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020, at 15.81 US dollars, while the highest price was recorded in July 2008 at 149.66 US dollars.