Russian Forces Launch 302 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched 302 strikes on 13 settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on Thursday, January 2.

Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian carried out five on Malokaterynivka, Prymorske, Shcherbaky, and Novodarivka," Fedorov wrote.

He added that 202 UAVs of various types had attacked Bilenke, Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriyivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske.

Six MLRS attacks were carried out on Novodarivka, Shcherbaky, and Bilohiria.

Eighty-nine artillery strikes targeted Lobkove, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Novodarivka, and Olhivske.

On January 1, Russian forces launched 227 strikes on 12 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram