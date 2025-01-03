Army Detects, Defuses IED In J & K's Reasi
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Indian army detected and safely defused an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir”s Reasi district on Thursday evening, Army officials said.
“Alert troops of the Rashtriya Rifles detected an IED on the Mahore-Gulabgarh road near Angrala in Reasi,” the White Knight Corps posted on its social media handle X.
The area was secured in coordination with the police, and the IED was neutralised, ensuring the safety of civilians and troops, it added.
