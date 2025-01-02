Construction Pace Is Slow For Fourth Bridge Over Panama Canal

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The works on the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal are 17% to 18% complete, according to the of Public Works, José Luis Andrade. Although he acknowledged that the work has not reached the expected pace, he stressed that a of more than 20 to 25 million dollars is expected in March, a figure necessary to meet the schedule and complete the project in August 2028.

For this year, it is projected that between 250 and 300 million dollars will be paid for the progress of the work. Andrade specified that the contractors of the Panama Fourth Bridge Consortium (CPCP) must present this billing in accordance with the established payment plan.

The most complex works of the construction of the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal, which includes the construction of the first permanent pier of one of the two main towers, known as Tower H, began on December 12 in the eastern area.

This structure will be key, as it will support the cables that will hold up the cable-stayed bridge. In total, two H towers will be built: one on the east (Arenera) and one on the west side of the project (Veracruz). The load of the 965 meters of the main bridge will be shared between the two H towers, and each tower will distribute the load on its two legs.

Once completed, the fourth bridge project over the Panama Canal will benefit some 2 million inhabitants, mainly in the western sector, where the demand for road infrastructure is growing increasingly to facilitate travel from Panama City to this region.

As for road repairs, the MOP has used more than 20,000 tons of asphalt in the first six months of management, as part of the“pothole-filling” plan. For this year, the ministry is preparing tenders for production roads and tourism projects.

MENAFN02012025000218011062ID1109051154