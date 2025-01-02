Wolf River Electric Solar System Winner Announced

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Madison, Wisconsin Homeowner Wins!

- Bethany Heil, Wolf River Solar WinnerISANTI, MN, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Wolf River Electric is pleased to announce that Bethany Heil from Madison, Wisconsin, has won the grand prize in their Summer/Fall promotion. As the lucky winner, Ms. Heil will receive a 19-panel, 8.075 kW rooftop solar system , which includes four solar arrays and has a value that exceeds $38,000.The promotion was open to participants through Wolf River Electric's website and was also featured at events such as the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MNSEIA) gathering, the Fresh Energy Benefit Breakfast, and the Minnesota State Fair.Thanks to this generous prize, the Heil household will enjoy all the benefits of solar energy, including reduced power costs and the ability to use energy freely without the burden of high utility bills. The c will provide the Heil household with clean, sustainable energy sourced from the sun, helping to power their Madison home. Wolf River Electric will handle the planning and installation of the system as well as coordinating with Madison Gas and Electric to finalize the connection."I'm beyond thrilled to have won this solar system," said Bethany Heil, Wolf River Solar Winner. "We had been exploring solar energy as an investment for the future because of the cost savings, and it's a great feeling to know we will be making a positive impact on the environment as well."For residents of the Midwest-including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota-interested in transitioning to solar energy , Wolf River Electric offers more information at .About Wolf River ElectricFounded ten years ago by a dedicated group of friends, Wolf River Electric combines grassroots passion with industry expertise. The team of knowledgeable and professional staff, along with highly trained technicians, excels in designing, installing, and maintaining residential and commercial solar power systems. Headquartered in Minnesota, they are committed to exceeding customer expectations and delivering exceptional green-energy services as they serve home and business owners in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota.Wolf River Electric provides the highest quality solar installations and an unsurpassed customer experience. They install the most advanced and energy-efficient solar panels in the world to reduce or eliminate customer's monthly electric bills.

