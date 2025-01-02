Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs emphatically condemned and denounced the tragic vehicle ramming incident in New Orleans in the U.S. State of Louisiana, which claimed multiple casualties.

RAMALLAH - Kuwait charity Namaa of the Social Reform Society has distributed winter necessities to 1,140 Palestinians in need.

KUWAIT - The Executive Office of the Arab Gulf Cup Federation announced that the "legends" would be held in Kuwait in February.

KUWAIT - Kuwait Club for Mind Games is set to play host to the First Kuwait International Chess Festival on Sunday (January 5), drawing more than 300 male and female classified players from 25 countries.

WASHINGTON - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot stressed the necessity of an inclusive Syrian-led transition process.

RIYADH - Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khaled bin Salman held talks with a high-level Syrian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani, addressing the interim political process in Syria.

ALGIERS - Algeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amar Bendjama announced that the UN Security Council session will hold a special session to address Israeli occupation attacks on healthcare facilities in Gaza on Friday upon a request from his country.

GENEVA - UN officials have urged the Israeli occupation to halt flagrant negligence to safety of medical personnel in the bombed out Gaza Strip. (end)

ibi









MENAFN02012025000071011013ID1109050866