No Political Message In My Wardrobe: Omar Abdullah

When asked by this Kashmir Observer correspondent about the government's stance on reinstating dismissed and disengaged employees, Abdullah responded,“Let's first get to a position where we can consider them. For that, we need to restore statehood.” His comments reflect the ongoing struggle in the region following the abrogation of Article 370.

The CM also addressed public speculation about his political image, particularly the shift in his clothing style. In a candid remark, he dismissed the idea that his wardrobe choices were politically motivated.“I don't open my cupboard and decide what to wear based on the message it will send. I went to Delhi wearing a suit, and people criticized me for that too. The truth is, Karakuli doesn't suit me, and Sozni and Pashmina are part of my heritage. I wear them because they keep my head warm and my hairline too has receded,” he explained.

Abdullah's remarks come amidst heightened security operations in the region since the abrogation of Article 370. Security forces have intensified crackdowns on militants, separatists, and their supporters, leading to the detention of hundreds of young people. The Jammu and Kashmir administration argues that these actions are vital for dismantling the militancy ecosystem, which includes measures to target those who promote and support it.

Pertinently the recent official reports reveal that more than 86 government employees, including doctors, teachers, and police personnel, have been dismissed for alleged ties to militant activities or anti-national sentiments. A further list of individuals suspected of similar connections is under review, with dismissal orders expected once evidence is compiled.

Omar Abdullah had earlier also expressed concerns, calling the terminations unjust and calling for the employees to be given a chance to prove their innocence.“This is creating fear among employees and impairing the work culture in government departments,” he said, adding that the issue would be revisited once there is a change in leadership. Amid these political tensions, the abrogation of Article 370 continues to be a point of contention, shaping the region's security landscape and employment policies.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now