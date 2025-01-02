Dollar Weakens To R$ 6.16 In First Session Of The Year Amid Low Liquidity

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian witnessed a surprising start to 2025. The U.S. dollar lost ground against emerging market currencies, including the Brazilian real.



This occurred despite the dollar's nearly 30% appreciation throughout 2024. The spot dollar closed at R$ 6.1625, a 0.29% decrease against the real. This performance contrasted with global trends.



The DXY index, which measures the dollar against six major currencies, reached a two-year high during the session. Investors focused on the upcoming presidency.



The president-elect will take office on January 20. Markets anticipate potential trade wars due to Trump's tariff promises. Domestically, the dollar initially surpassed R$ 6.20.



Investors made their first bets of the year, eyeing Brazil's fiscal scenario and global economic prospects. The market seeks more projects to control the public debt trajectory.







The Brazilian Central Bank reported a negative total foreign exchange flow of US$ 24.314 billion in December up to the 27th. This data influenced market sentiment and currency movements.



In the U.S., economic data showed unexpected strength. New unemployment benefit claims fell to 211,000 in the week ending December 28. This figure was lower than economists' predictions of 222,000.



Investors also expect U.S. interest rates to remain high for longer. The Federal Reserve signaled only two 0.25 percentage point rate cuts throughout 2025. Higher interest rates typically strengthen the dollar.



Despite these factors, commodity price increases helped weaken the dollar against the real. However, uncertainties about Brazil's domestic fiscal scenario persist. The market continues to navigate these complex economic waters.

