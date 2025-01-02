Tephafex P4HB Mid-Urethral Sling: Chronic Polypropylene Complications Gone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TephaFex sling eliminates the need for revision surgeries, offering safer, non-permanent solutions for urinary incontinence

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“TephaFex sling is completely removed by the body over two years. This would eliminate more than half of all mesh revision surgeries at 15-years,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD , national mid-urethral sling attorney.

What is the long-term risk of surgery for polypropylene mesh related complications?

“In our study population, the 15-year risk of sling revision was 7.9%, with nearly half of revisions due to mesh exposure. These findings provide critical long-term data to support informed decisions for women and health care providers considering mid-urethral mesh slings," says Jennifer M. Wu, MD, MPH.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national mid-urethral sling attorney, states,“Polypropylene mid-urethral slings don't meet the long-term needs of women given the safer alternative materials available elsewhere. Now, there are slings that are completely degraded by the body and replaced with viable tissue. This eliminates the need for mesh removal after two years.”

What was reported about P4HB slings in the 2024 article,“Safety and Efficacy Report for the Poly-4-Hydroxybutyrate as a Retropubic Mid-Urethral Sling (MUS) for Stress Urinary Incontinence: A Prospective 24 Months Follow-Up of New Poly-4-Hydroxybutyrate TephaFlex SUI Bioresorbable MUS” published in the JMIG Volume 31, No. 2, February 2024?:

“Seventy-six percent and 47 percent of patients were objectively cured of SUI at 12 and 24 months, respectively.

Preliminary evidence suggests that a sling made of P4HB can be safely used for MUS procedures and could be an alternative for permanent polypropylene slings in patients that prefer the use of nonpermanent material.”

