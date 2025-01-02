New Security Council Members Take Their Seats

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK, USA – Five elected members of the Security Council officially began two-year terms on Thursday, with five others leaving the world's premier body for peace and security.

The incoming members are Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia, selected to serve by the UN General Assembly last June.

The outgoing members are Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland. There are ten elected members of the Council who serve alongside the five permanent members – China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The flags of the countries who will serve during 2025 and 2026 were installed during a special ceremony outside the chamber.

The Security Council president for the month of January, Algeria's Ambassador Amar Bendjama, thanked the outgoing members and warmly welcomed the newcomers, describing it as an“immense privilege” to serve as well as“a huge responsibility”.

“The world is facing many challenges that are threatening international peace and security. The situation in the Middle East is highly concerning,” he said. And urged all Council members to work tirelessly and effectively“and to uphold the values of multilateralism.”

UN assistant secretary-general Khaled Khiari from the UN political and peacebuilding affairs department said membership of the Council was a“solemn responsibility” and reflected the trust placed on them by the larger membership and organisation.

He praised the increasingly prominent role being played by elected members to reshape the working methods of the Council.

