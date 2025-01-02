Stocks In Play

عربي


1/2/2025 3:14:40 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 1/2/2025 - 10:52 AM EST - Paramount Resources Ltd. : Has declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share that will be payable on January 31, 2025 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2025. The dividend will be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes. Paramount Resources Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.10 at $31.72.

Baystreet.ca

