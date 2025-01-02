Industry Shuts Down In Transdniestria Due To Cutting Of Russian Gas Supply

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The termination of Russian supplies to breakaway Transdniestria has led to the shutdown of all industrial enterprises in the region, except for food producers, on January 2.

This was reported by Reuters and relayed by Ukrinform.

The unrecognized Transdniestria, with a population of approximately 450,000, has been facing challenges following the termination of Russian gas to Central and Eastern Europe via Ukraine.

"All industrial enterprises are idle, with the exception of those engaged in food production – that is, directly ensuring food security for Transdniestria," Sergei Obolonik, first deputy prime minister of the region, told a local news channel.

Obolonik added: "It is too early to judge how the situation will develop... The problem is so extensive that if it is not resolved for a long time, we will already have irreversible changes – that is, enterprises will lose their ability to start up."

The so-called president of Transdniestria, Vadim Krasnoselsky, mentioned that the region had gas reserves that could likely last for 10 days of limited usage in its northern parts and twice as long in the south. He said the main power plant had switched from gas to coal and should be able to supply electricity to residents in January and February.

Russia previously supplied about 2 billion cubic meters of gas annually to Transdniestria, including to a power station that also provided electricity to the entire Republic of Moldova. Currently, Moldova imports more than 60% of its electricity from neighboring Romania.

European buyers of Russian gas, such as Slovakia and Austria, have secured alternative supplies in anticipation of disruptions. Following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Europe has reduced its reliance on Russian energy and increased imports from other sources, including pipeline gas from Norway and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the U.S. and Qatar.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 1, Transdniestria gas company Tiraspoltransgaz-Transdniestria warned consumers of gas cuts for heating systems, private sectors, and apartment buildings due to the halt in Russian gas supplies.

At 7:00 on January 1, 2025, Ukraine officially ceased transporting Russian gas through its gas transmission system as planned. The decision was made for reasons of national security.