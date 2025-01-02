Lathrop GPM Welcomes 11 Attorneys Into Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lathrop GPM LLP proudly announces that eleven attorneys have become partners at the firm, effective Jan. 1, 2025.

"We are thrilled to welcome these excellent attorneys into Lathrop GPM's partnership," said Cameron Garrison, Managing Partner of Lathrop GPM. "This deep and talented class of new partners, located coast-to-coast in a wide range of practice areas, embodies the geographic breadth and practice depth we offer our clients. Following our combination with Hopkins Carley last year, our team has only become stronger, and our services have expanded across a variety of practice areas."

Eleven Lathrop GPM attorneys have been elevated to the new role of partner:

Alma Soongi Beck – Private Client Services (Redwood Shores)

Amy Erickson – Litigation & Dispute Resolution (Minneapolis)

Suzanne C. Farley – Private Client Services (Redwood Shores)

Caitlin R. Gehlen – Labor, Employment & Higher Education (Minneapolis)

Michael W. M. Manoukian – Labor, Employment & Higher Education (San Jose)

Julie Nichols Matthews – Intellectual Property (Chicago)

Beth T. Morrison – Private Client Services (Minneapolis)

Dinah X. Ortiz – Intellectual Property Litigation (San Jose)

Thomas (Tom) A. Rodriguez – Private Client Services (Denver)

Michael J. Spellberg, Ph.D.

– Intellectual Property (Boston)

Daniel (Dan) J. Weinberg – Intellectual Property Litigation (Redwood Shores)

About Lathrop GPM LLP

Lathrop GPM is a full-service Am Law 200 law firm with over 360 attorneys and other legal professionals in 13 offices. Meeting the legal needs of businesses, organizations and high-net-worth individuals, our attorneys provide a full spectrum of corporate legal services: corporate, tax and business transactions, labor, employment and franchise law, litigation, intellectual property, private client services, real estate, and trusts and estates. We help clients grow and succeed, anticipate trends, plan for challenges and bring their visions to life. Clients recognize Lathrop GPM for our commitment to client service, legal project management and innovative pricing capabilities. The firm is nationally recognized for our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, with a Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certification Plus status and Top Performer and Compass Award Winner recognitions by the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity. A Multilaw and Employment Law Alliance affiliate, we have the resources of more than 90 independent law firms in 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit .

