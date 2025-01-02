Jordan, Yemen Talk Academic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) - Secretary General of the of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Mamoun Debi'e, discussed on Thursday with the Yemeni Cultural Attaché to Jordan, Dr. Rahila Omair, ways to enhance joint cultural and scientific cooperation.According to a ministry statement, Debi'e stressed the "deep-rooted, brotherly" Jordanian-Yemeni relations, expressing the ministry's readiness to provide the necessary support to Yemeni students enrolled in Jordanian higher education institutions.Debi'e also reviewed the ministry's activities to serve Arab and foreign students, mainly annual events held to honor the top incoming students, as well as Quran recital competition during the holy month of Ramadan, the best Jordan-based promotional video competition for studying in the Kingdom.Debi'e noted the Unified E-admission System for foreign students wishing to study at official Jordanian universities, and its benefits in facilitating procedures for the target students.The meeting addressed various issues of common interest aimed to enhancing cooperation in the fields of higher education and scientific research, and contributing to boosting educational outputs and human capacity development, the statement pointed out.Furthermore, the two sides went over the mechanism for enhancing bilateral academic and cultural cooperation, primarily providing facilitations for Yemeni students enrolled in Jordanian universities, following up on their needs, and overcoming their obstacles.The statement added that the two sides tackled future collaboration to enhance academic exchange programs and develop research partnerships that serve common aspirations.For her part, the attaché praised the ministry's "pivotal" role in supporting incoming students, expressing her appreciation for the efforts made by the Jordanian government in providing a "distinguished" educational environment.