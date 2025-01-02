Notification In Accordance With Chapter 9, Section 5, Of The Securities Markets Act

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TULIKIVI CORPORATION RELEASE 2 JANUARY 2025 AT 7 PM

On 2 January 2025, Tulikivi Corporation received a flagging announcement pursuant to Chapter 9, section 5, of the Securities Markets Act from Mikko Laakkonen, according to which the holding of Mikko Laakkonen of shares conferred by Tulikivi Corporation shares has exceeded the threshold of 10 per cent.

As a result of transactions made on 30 December 2024, Mikko Laakkonen's ownership increased to 6,031,475 shares, i.e. 10.07 per cent of Tulikivi Corporation shares and 4.68 per cent of Tulikivi Corporation voting rights.

Tulikivi Corporation

Managing Director Heikki Vauhkonen, +358 (0)40 524 5593

Distribution: NASDAQ Helsinki, key media



