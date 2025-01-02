Franklinwh Announces General Availability Of Whole Home Energy Management System Featuring 15 Kwh Apower 2 Battery And 15-Year Warranty

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"We are proud to begin delivering our next-generation whole-home management system to at such a critical time," said Gary Lam , Co-Founder and CEO of FranklinWH. "In addition to a seamless connection with PV inverters, these upgrades demonstrate our commitment to constant improvement and providing consumers with peace of mind amid rapidly growing energy demand and extreme weather events."

FranklinWH's whole home system is available via its growing installer network, composed of more than 2,000 installation companies located across the U.S., including Puerto Rico. Domestic Content compliant versions of the aPower 2 are expected to be available to customers in Q2, 2025.

New enhancements to the FranklinWH whole home solution were made to further meet homeowner needs. Along with an increased warranty of 15 years or 60 MWh throughput, FranklinWH's upgraded system provides even greater reliability and return on investment for homeowners. Whole home backup can be achieved, in most cases, with a single aPower 2 due to its robust 15 kWh capacity, 10 kW discharge rate, 8 kW charge rate, and support for up to 5-ton AC units. For larger applications, the aPower 2 can be stacked up to 225 kWh or 15 aPowers per aGate. Enhanced black start capabilities and a more efficient low-power mode make the system the ideal solution in backup power situations – ensuring power is available when a homeowner needs it most.

FranklinWH's solutions can endure almost any climate and, by using fan-less convection with whisper-quiet operation, it is significantly quieter than industry-standard fan cooled batteries. The FranklinWH App has been enhanced with revamped visuals, a smart voice assistant for hands-free commands, enhanced energy data analysis, and more customized scheduling options so homeowners can take further control over their energy usage.

To learn more about how FranklinWH is empowering consumers to take control of their energy management solutions and gain whole home energy freedom, visit .

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH system. FranklinWH is a research-driven company focused on next-generation residential energy management and storage solutions. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team has decades of experience in energy systems, from design, through manufacturing, to sales and installation. FranklinWH is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions. Learn more about how homeowners can achieve energy freedom at franklinwh .

