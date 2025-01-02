Love Is In The Air With James Avery's New Valentine's Day Collection

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We love helping our customers celebrate the heartfelt moments that make life meaningful," said John

McCullough, CEO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry. "This collection captures that spirit in every detail, and we're excited to offer more ways to honor those special relationships and memories."

The Valentine's Day Collection introduces fresh takes on beloved favorites, including the Delicate Bow Ring, an update to a classic design, that adds a delicate femininity to any ring stack. The release also expands James Avery's popular enamel line with the

engravable Enamel Connected Hearts Charm, offered in candy-sweet hues. The new Daisy Charm Bracelet, a sweet flower-linked design with modern open blooms, is perfect for displaying a charm collection and carries on a James Avery tradition of honoring the beauty in nature. Each piece is crafted with exquisite detail, evident in new items like the Mini Cowgirl Boot Charm, which features an authentic worn-in look.

"Our goal is to create jewelry that inspires joy and celebrates the bonds we cherish," shared Sarah Herr, vice president of merchandising and design. "From timeless hearts to playful additions like the Pickleball Charm, the Valentine's Day Collection was crafted to honor all types of love – love for people, love for places and love for sweet memories."

Alongside this year's Valentine's Day collection, James Avery is excited to launch their "Design From Our ArchivesTM" series. Each month, a retired design is brought out of the archives, offering Customers the chance to own a timeless treasure from James Avery's rich artisan history.

January's archive release is the Robin's Egg Drop Earrings, a sculptural,

nature-themed design. First introduced in 1983, these sterling silver earrings were a James Avery staple for more than 25 years.

The Robin's Egg Drop Earrings are available for purchase through the month of January, and future releases promise even more opportunities to rediscover classic James Avery jewelry. Visit

jamesavery or your local store to explore the Valentine's Day collection and this month's "Design From Our ArchivesTM."

About James Avery Artisan Jewelry ®– James Avery is a vertically integrated, family-owned company located in the heart of the Texas Hill Country. We offer finely crafted jewelry designs for men and women in sterling silver, 14K and 18K gold, bronze and gemstones. James Avery jewelry is designed in the Texas Hill Country, with more than 90 percent of our pieces crafted in

Kerrville, Comfort, Hondo and Corpus Christi, Texas using the finest materials sourced worldwide. We are a multi-channel retailer with over 130 James Avery stores in four states. Our jewelry is also available at JamesAvery, 245 Dillard's locations and Dillards and at 38 Von Maur locations and VonMaur. You can also find our designs at airport stores in Houston and Nashville, as well as select Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) locations.

SOURCE James Avery Artisan Jewelry